Ugandan shilling flat in muted activity

KAMPALA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday amid muted activity on both dollar demand and supply, traders said.

At 0909 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,540/3,550 per dollar, the same level as Thursday's close.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.