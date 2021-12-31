Ugandan shilling flat in muted activity
KAMPALA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday amid muted activity on both dollar demand and supply, traders said.
At 0909 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,540/3,550 per dollar, the same level as Thursday's close.
