Ugandan shilling holds steady against the dollar

KAMPALA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday with demand from large buyers of hard currency like energy and telecoms firms muted, traders said.

At 0952 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,560/3,570 against the dollar, unchanged from Thursday's closing rate.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.