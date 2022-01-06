Ugandan shilling little-changed amid uptick in demand

KAMPALA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was broadly stable on Thursday amid limited demand for hard currency by some players in the interbank market.

At 0928 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,538/3,548, compared to Wednesday's close of 3,535/3545.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.