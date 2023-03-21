Ugandan shilling little-changed, eyes losses















KAMPALA, March 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded little-changed on Tuesday although it remained on the back foot, undermined by high foreign exchange appetite from commercial banks beefing up their positions, traders said.

At 0850 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,748/3,758, compared to Monday's close of 3,745/3,755.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland











