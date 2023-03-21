Ugandan shilling little-changed, eyes losses
KAMPALA, March 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded little-changed on Tuesday although it remained on the back foot, undermined by high foreign exchange appetite from commercial banks beefing up their positions, traders said.
At 0850 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,748/3,758, compared to Monday's close of 3,745/3,755.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessKenya seeks to revive the interbank FX market - president
Kenya's government is working with the central bank to revive the interbank foreign exchange market, President William Ruto of the East African country said on Wednesday.