Ugandan shilling marginally weaker in slow trading
KAMPALA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded marginally weaker on Friday amid thin activity on both the demand and supply sides, traders said.
At 1028 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730, compared to Thursday's close of 3,715/3,725.
