Ugandan shilling a notch firmer on remittance and commodity flows

KAMPALA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was slightly firmer on Tuesday, underpinned by inflows of hard currency from remittances and commodity exports.

At 1046 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,543/3,553 per dollar, compared to Monday's close of 3,550/3,560.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Ayenat Mersie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.