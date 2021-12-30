Ugandan shilling a notch weaker due to increased dollar demand
KAMPALA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly on Thursday, undercut by a rebound in demand for dollars from commercial banks and some merchandise importers, traders said.
At 0926 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,540/3,550, compared to Wednesday's close of 3,530/3,540.
