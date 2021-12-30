Ugandan shilling a notch weaker due to increased dollar demand

KAMPALA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly on Thursday, undercut by a rebound in demand for dollars from commercial banks and some merchandise importers, traders said.

At 0926 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,540/3,550, compared to Wednesday's close of 3,530/3,540.

UGX Spot Rate...................

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema;Editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.