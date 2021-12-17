Ugandan shilling slightly firmer on slow down in importer demand

KAMPALA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was slightly firmer on Friday on the back of a slowdown in appetite for hard currency from merchandise importers, traders said.

At 0903 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,550/3,560, compared to Thursday's close of 3,560/3,570.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.