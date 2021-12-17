Ugandan shilling slightly firmer on slow down in importer demand
KAMPALA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was slightly firmer on Friday on the back of a slowdown in appetite for hard currency from merchandise importers, traders said.
At 0903 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,550/3,560, compared to Thursday's close of 3,560/3,570.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.