Ugandan shilling stable amid flat appetite

KAMPALA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded stable on Monday amid flat appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and players in the interbank market.

At 0903GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,555/3,565, same level as Friday's close.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.