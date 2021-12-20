Ugandan shilling stable amid slight uptick in dollar demand

KAMPALA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Monday amid a moderate uptick in demand for dollars in the interbank market, traders said.

At 1031 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,550/3,560, the same level as Friday's close.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Ayenat Mersie

