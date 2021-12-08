Ugandan shilling stable, draws support from remittances
KAMPALA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Wednesday, drawing some support from remittances from Ugandans working abroad, traders said.
At 0820 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,565/3,575, the same level as Tuesday's close.
UGX Spot Rate....................
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.