Ugandan shilling stable, seen vulnerable from uptick in demand

KAMPALA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded in the same position on Wednesday from the previous session but was seen as vulnerable amid some dollar demand by players in the interbank market.

At 0924 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,560/3,570, same level as Tuesday's close.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.