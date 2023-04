KAMPALA, April 17 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Monday, with mid-month tax payments depressing demand for hard currency from importing firms, traders said.

At 0746 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,725/3,735 to the U.S. dollar, the same as Friday's close.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Alexander Winning











