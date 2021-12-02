Ugandan shilling steady, demand subdued across board
KAMPALA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Thursday with demand for hard currency subdued among importers and commercial banks, traders said.
At 0924 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,560/3,570 per dollar, the same level as Wednesday's closing rate.
