Ugandan shilling steady, draws support from muted demand

KAMPALA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded flat on Wednesday but was underpinned by muted appetite for hard currency across the board, traders said.

At 1201 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,545/3,555 per dollar, the same level as Tuesday's close.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Ayenat Mersie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.