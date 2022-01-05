Ugandan shilling steady, to firm due to commodity dollar flows

KAMPALA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was steady on Wednesday and was expected to gain ground on the back of some dollar inflows from exporters of commodities like coffee, traders said.

At 0951 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,535/3,545 per dollar, from Tuesday's close of 3,540/3,550.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.