Ugandan shilling steady, seen firming on commodity dollar inflows

KAMPALA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Tuesday and was forecast to gain ground, helped by weak dollar demand and some inflows from commodity exporters, traders said.

At 0906 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,525/3,535, compared with Monday's close of 3,530/3,540.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.