Ugandan shilling edges down on demand from energy importers
KAMPALA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling inched down on Monday, weighed on by demand for dollars from energy and other importers.
At 1011 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,560/3,570 per dollar, compared with Friday's closing rate of 3,540/3,550.
