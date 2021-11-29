Ugandan shilling edges down on demand from energy importers

KAMPALA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling inched down on Monday, weighed on by demand for dollars from energy and other importers.

At 1011 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,560/3,570 per dollar, compared with Friday's closing rate of 3,540/3,550.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.