Ugandan shilling trades flat as demand thin

KAMPALA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Tuesday, with appetite for hard currency mostly subdued among both importers and interbank players.

At 0922 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,565/3,575, same level as Monday's close.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.