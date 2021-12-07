Ugandan shilling trades flat as demand thin
KAMPALA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded unchanged on Tuesday, with appetite for hard currency mostly subdued among both importers and interbank players.
At 0922 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,565/3,575, same level as Monday's close.
