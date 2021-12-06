Ugandan shilling trades a notch weaker on importer appetite
KAMPALA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was a notch weaker on Monday, undercut by an uptick in appetite for hard currency from merchandise importers.
At 1016 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,565/3,575, compared to Friday's close of 3,560/3,570.
