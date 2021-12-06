Ugandan shilling trades a notch weaker on importer appetite

KAMPALA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was a notch weaker on Monday, undercut by an uptick in appetite for hard currency from merchandise importers.

At 1016 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,565/3,575, compared to Friday's close of 3,560/3,570.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.