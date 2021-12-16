Ugandan shilling trades steady on support from remittance flows

KAMPALA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Thursday, underpinned by some remittance flows meeting with subdued importer demand for hard currency, traders said.

At 0903GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,560/3,570, unchanged from Wednesday's close.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.