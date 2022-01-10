Ugandan shilling unchanged, dollar demand low

KAMPALA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Monday with appetite for dollars staying thin across the board, traders said.

At 0751 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,535/3,545 to the dollar, the same level as Friday's close.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.