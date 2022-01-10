Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Currencies

Ugandan shilling unchanged, dollar demand low

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

KAMPALA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Monday with appetite for dollars staying thin across the board, traders said.

At 0751 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,535/3,545 to the dollar, the same level as Friday's close.

UGX Spot Rate...................

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by George Obulutsa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters