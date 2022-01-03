Ugandan shilling unchanged on low dollar demand

KAMPALA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was steady on Monday on the back of flat dollar appetite from merchandise importers and commercial banks, traders said.

At 0806 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,540/3,550 per dollar, the same level as Friday's close.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa

