Ugandan shilling unchanged; market activity slim
KAMPALA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Monday amid subdued activity as most businesses stayed closed for the holidays.
At 0822 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,535/3,545, the same level as Friday's close.
