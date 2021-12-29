Ugandan shilling unchanged, remittance flows offer support
KAMPALA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Wednesday, drawing support from remittances and commodity export dollar inflows, traders said.
At 1001 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,535/3,545 per dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's close.
UGX Spot Rate....................
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........(.ALSIUG)
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.