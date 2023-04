KAMPALA, April 18 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was slightly weaker on Tuesday, pressured by appetite for hard currency from some players in the interbank market and energy importers, traders said.

At 0731 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,740/3,750 to the U.S. dollar, compared with Monday's close of 3,730/3,740.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Alexander Winning











