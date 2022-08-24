UK 2-year gilt yields hit post-2008 high as inflation fears mount

City workers walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - British short-dated government bond yields surged on Wednesday, hitting fresh 14-year highs as investors worried about surging energy prices and the knock-on effect for inflation and Bank of England interest rates.

Two-year gilt yields leapt more than 20 basis points on the day to as high as 2.955%, the highest since November 2008 when Britain was sliding into the global financial crisis.

Investors were pricing the BoE's benchmark Bank Rate peaking at 4.5% in May next year, more than double its current level of 1.75%, according to rate futures.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.