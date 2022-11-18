U.S. dollar net positioning turns net short for 1st time since July 2021 -CFTC, Reuters data















NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's net positioning turned net short in the latest week for the first time since mid-July 2021, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position amounted to $10.5 million in the week ended Nov. 15, from net longs of $2.36 billion in the previous week.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler











