U.S. dollar positioning turns net short for first time since July 2021 -CFTC, Reuters data















NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's net positioning turned net short in the latest week for the first time since mid-July 2021, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position amounted to $10.5 million in the week ended Nov. 15, from net longs of $2.36 billion in the previous week.

Investors have turned bearish on the dollar after a tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation report for October that came out on Nov. 10, supporting expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow its tightening pace. That report was the strongest indication yet that inflation may be turning the corner, some analysts said.

For the month of November, the dollar has so far fallen 4%, on pace for its largest monthly decline since September 2010.

The euro's net long position, meanwhile, rose to 112,666 contracts, their largest since June 2021.

"Recent trends have been heavily influenced by aggressive covering of EUR gross shorts - particularly in the aftermath of the ECB (European Central Bank) taking its key policy rate back above zero," Scotiabank wrote in a research note after the CFTC data.

Barclays, in a recent research note, raised its year-end forecast in euro/dollar to $1.03, from its previous estimate of $0.97. Going forward, Barclays said the euro is underpinned by sufficiently improved gas and oil supplies, with shortages "no longer a risk factor constraining production."

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin futures' net long positioning rose to 571 contracts in the week ended Nov. 15, from 18 the previous week. This week's net longs were the largest since Oct. 11.

The collapse of digital asset exchange FTX has reverberated across the crypto industry. FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States last week in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date. FTX's implosion came after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$6.458 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$-13.547 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$2.865 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$2.175 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$1.375 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$3.036 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$-1.528 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$0.379 billion

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York











