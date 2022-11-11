USD/INR forward premiums jump on bets Fed to slow rate hikes















MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - USD/INR forward premiums rose on Friday after Treasury yields plunged overnight on increasing likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for small rates hikes from December.

The USD/INR 1-year implied yield climbed to 2.43%, from 2.31% in the previous session. The October forward premium rose to 1.91 rupees, from 1.82 in the previous session.

"October is catching a bid, thanks to the big fall in Treasury yields and to a small extent, the rally in rupee," a swaps trader said.

Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza











