USD/INR forward premiums jump on bets Fed to slow rate hikes
MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - USD/INR forward premiums rose on Friday after Treasury yields plunged overnight on increasing likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for small rates hikes from December.
The USD/INR 1-year implied yield climbed to 2.43%, from 2.31% in the previous session. The October forward premium rose to 1.91 rupees, from 1.82 in the previous session.
"October is catching a bid, thanks to the big fall in Treasury yields and to a small extent, the rally in rupee," a swaps trader said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- CurrenciesS.Korea c.bank governor says dollar/won moves in line with expectations
South Korea's central bank governor on Friday said recent dollar/won movement was in line with his expectations, as currency market movements seem to have stabilised compared with a month earlier.