TASHKENT, July 21 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's central bank cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 15% on Thursday, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman

