Yuan weakens as strong U.S. inflation overshadows robust China credit data

SHANGHAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday, as unexpectedly strong inflation data bolstered U.S. rate hike expectations but the currency found some support from brisk domestic credit growth figures.

Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at a two-week low of 6.3681 per dollar.

The yuan opened at 6.3604 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3652 at midday, 126 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

That weakness comes as the dollar index (.DXY) jumped roughly 0.4% to a one-week high on strong U.S. inflation data.

U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, fueling financial markets speculation for a hefty 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. L1N2UL1SZ

The yuan's weakness was limited by hopes of stronger economic recovery following robust credit data.

New bank lending in China more than tripled in January from the previous month, beating forecasts and hitting a record high, as the central bank seeks to shore up slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. read more

Chinese benchmark treasury futures fell to a one-month low on Friday as bond yields rise. read more

"The knee-jerk reaction of higher bond yields ... was a positive sign from macro perspective as it shows that the consensus on easing credit may have been formed," wrote Tommy Xie, head of Greater China Research at OCBC Bank.

"Chinese government has put action where its mouth is"

A trader at a Chinese bank said "in the short term, the yuan has little reason to depreciate a lot, as dollar settlement remains active."

The yuan market at 4:57AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.