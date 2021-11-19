Zloty hit lowest since 2009 as COVID worries rattle CEE

PRAGUE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty fell to a more than 12-year low on Friday as central European currencies weakened on investor concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar.

The zloty was down 0.4% on the day at 4.687 to the euro at 1036 GMT, touching its lowest since March 2009. Hungary's forint and the Czech crown fell 0.6%.

Central Europe has seen a huge jump in COVID-19 infections as it seeks to boost vaccination numbers.

The Czech and Slovak governments both announced on Thursday tighter COVID-19 curbs for the unvaccinated, allowing access to restaurants and other services to only those who have been inoculated or recovered from the illness in the last six months.

The moves follow a jump to record daily tallies of new infections in recent days while other countries have seen new infections soar again to levels last seen in the previous major wave of the pandemic earlier this year.

Hungary reported 11,289 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic.

There is "a strong rise in risk aversion globally related to the fact that more European countries are introducing lockdowns," Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, said.

On Friday, Austria announced it would become the first country in western Europe to re-impose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections. It will also require its whole population to be vaccinated as of February. read more

Adding to gloom in the region, the dollar was set for a fourth straight week of gains amid bets U.S. interest rates will rise faster than elsewhere, hitting the region's main reference currency the euro.

That is cutting risk appetite and dampening central Europe's own gains in recent weeks even with central banks in the region all tightening policy already.

"It is again a mix of rising COVID numbers and a stronger USD," a Prague trader said.

In Hungary, the forint neared an eight-month low, falling to 366.60 to the euro, giving up all of its gains since the central bank's rate hike on Tuesday. The crown fell to 25.415.

Hungarian oil company MOL (MOLB.BU) was down 2.22% by 1049 GMT after Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio that Hungary will in February review and possibly extend a cap on fuel prices imposed for three months. read more

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

