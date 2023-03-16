Cutting tariffs on agenda for LatAm anti-inflation plan, Mexico says















MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Cutting trade tariffs will be under discussion when roughly a dozen leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean meet virtually next month to forge a plan to combat inflation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Lopez Obrador said the April 5 virtual meeting, which would include the leaders of Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Belize, Bolivia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, would be followed by an in-person encounter.

The measures to be proposed include "getting rid of tariffs, eliminating red tape for imports, exports, with the purpose of ensuring sufficient supply and fighting shortages," Lopez Obrador said, speaking at a news conference.

The president did not specify when the second, in-person meeting would take place.

(This story has been refiled to fix typographical error in the headline)

Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Dave Graham











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.