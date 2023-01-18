Davos 2023 - Citi CEO Fraser says China opening up is good news for the market
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's opening up is important for the world and there is good news from market friendly measures taken there, Citi Group's chief executive Jane Fraser told a panel at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting on Wednesday.
It is quite a volatile time in the world, Fraser said, adding that central bank tightening is likely to continue.
