3M to combine food safety business with Neogen

The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. on March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Industrial giant 3M Co (MMM.N) will separate its food safety business and merge it with Neogen Corp (NEOG.O) in a $5.3 billion deal, including new debt, the food testing and animal healthcare specialist said on Tuesday.

The combined company, in which 3M will own 50.1%, is expected to have an enterprise value of about $9.3 billion, Neogen said.

3M, which makes everything from Post-It notes to industrial sandpaper, will receive about $1 billion, subject to deal closing and other adjustments.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.