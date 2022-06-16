Abertis to bid for Chicago Skyway stake, newspaper says

Toll road operator Abertis´headquarters is seen in Barcelona, Spain, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

MADRID, June 16 (Reuters) - Spain's Abertis plans to bid for a 66.6% stake in Chicago Skyway, a U.S. toll highway operator, held by Canadian pension funds OMERS and the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) Investment Board, newspaper El Economista reported on Thursday, citing unidentified market sources.

The transaction would exceed 2.5 billion euros ($2.60 billion), the newspaper said.

Abertis is a toll road operator controlled by Italy's Atlantia (ATL.MI) and Spanish engineering firm ACS (ACS.MC).

An Abertis spokesman was not immediately available for comment. OMERS and CPP Investment Board did not respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9600 euros)

Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely

