Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest in India's Lenskart
BENGALURU, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is in advanced talks with Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart for an investment of up to $350 million to $400 million at a $4.5 billion valuation, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing people aware of the matter.
