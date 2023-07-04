Abu Dhabi and OMV in talks to form $30 bln chemicals giant -Bloomberg
July 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi and Austria's OMV (OMVV.VI) are exploring a combination of Borouge (BOROUGE.AD) and Borealis to create a chemicals and plastics company worth more than $30 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
The two parties are discussing a possible Borealis valuation of about $10 billion, including its Borouge stake, the report said, adding that the overall valuation of the combined entity could ultimately exceed $30 billion.
The owners are discussing the potential valuation and ownership structure of a combined entity and may reach the broad outlines for formal merger negotiations in the coming weeks, the report said, citing unnamed sources.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsIndia's Samvardhana Motherson to buy majority stake in Honda's unit
Indian auto parts maker Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) said on Tuesday it will buy a majority stake in Japan-based auto-part maker Yachiyo Industry's four-wheeler business from Honda Motor Co to expand its product range.