Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to acquire 24.9% stake in Austria's OMV from Mubadala - sources















DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has agreed to acquire a 24.9% shareholding in Austrian oil and gas group OMV from Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

ADNOC and Mubadala did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.

The transaction comes after Mubadala Petroleum rebranded to Mubadala Energy in September to pursue new energy sectors including blue hydrogen and carbon capture and as Abu Dhabi's ADNOC looks to increase its presence internationally through mergers and acquisitions.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











