Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas shares up 18% over IPO price

Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Shares of ADNOC Gas jumped about 18% over its listing price in the Abu Dhabi market debut on Tuesday.

ADNOC Gas' shares traded at 2.8 dirhams ($0.7625) apiece, versus its initial public offering price of 2.37 dirhams.

State-backed oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) had earlier this month, raised about $2.5 billion through a sale of roughly 5% of its gas business in an IPO.

($1 = 3.6722 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

