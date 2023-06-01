Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Logistics & Services trades 44.8% over IPO price in debut















DUBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Logistics & Services climbed 44.8% above their listing price on its market debut on Thursday, after raising $769 million in an initial public offering for 19% of the business.

Shares traded at 2.91 dirhams as the Abu Dhabi market opened against an IPO price at the top of the indicative range at 2.01 dirhams per share.

ADNOC L&S exports crude oil, refined products, dry bulk and liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi.

It was created in 2016 following a merger between Abu Dhabi National Tanker Co, Petroleum Services Co and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Operating Co.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely











