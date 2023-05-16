Abu Dhabi's ADNOC looks to raise up to $607 mln from IPO of logistics unit

Logos of ADNOC are seen at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it has set a price range for an initial public offering of its marine & logistics unit that could raise up to $607 million and could give ADNOC Logistics & Services an equity valuation of as much as $4.05 billion.

The price range for the unit was set at 1.99 dirhams ($0.5420) to 2.01 dirhams per share, the company said in a statement.

Cornerstone investors Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment, National Marine Dredging Co, Alpha Oryx Limited and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund have made a combined commitment of approximately $180 million.

ADNOC would raise between $601 million and $607 million from the sale, the statement said.

($1 = 3.6717 UAE dirham)

