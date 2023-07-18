Abu Dhabi's ADNOC raises Covestro takeover bid to $12.3 billion - Bloomberg News

[1/2] Covestro logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 18 (Reuters) - State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has increased its takeover offer for Covestro AG (1COV.DE) to about 11 billion euros ($12.34 billion) as it seeks to convince the German chemical producer to enter talks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

ADNOC's latest proposal values Covestro at about 57 euros per share, up from its first informal bid of around 55 euros, Bloomberg News said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters in June reported that Covestro had rejected an initial takeover proposal from ADNOC, saying the offer was too low.

A Covestro spokesperson declined to comment, while ADNOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

