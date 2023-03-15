Abu Dhabi's G42 acquires $100 mln ByteDance stake at $220 bln valuation - Bloomberg News
March 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence firm G42 acquired a $100 million plus stake in Tiktok-parent ByteDance, valuing the company at $220 billion, Bloomberg News reported late on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
(This story has been corrected to fix the day to Tuesday from Wednesday in paragraph 1)
