Abu Dhabi's IHC plans to invest $381 mln in Adani Enterprises
DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC.AD) on Monday said it will invest 1.4 billion dirhams ($381.17 million) in Adani Enterprises' (ADEL.NS) follow-on public offer.
The Indian conglomerate owned by Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, has faced a deepening market rout that has led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values after Adani's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors.
"Our interest in Adani Group is driven by our confidence and belief in the fundamentals of Adani Enterprises Ltd; we see a strong potential for growth from a long-term perspective and added value to our shareholders," IHC CEO Syed Basar Shueb said in a statement.
IHC invested $2 billion in Adani Group companies last year, including Adani Enterpsies.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
