Abu Dhabi's Mubadala puts Brazilian highway up for sale -report

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company has hired investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA as adviser for the sale of Rota das Bandeiras highway, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported on Sunday.

Mubadala first acquired a stake in Rota das Bandeiras highway, which is 297 km long, roughly three years ago. The report said the sale is likely to fetch over 4 billion reais ($722.75 million) for Mubadala.

Mubadala did not immediately respond to a Reuters request about the deal.

($1 = 5.5344 reais)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.