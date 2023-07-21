Accor is in talks for Potel & Chabot takeover

July 21 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor (ACCP.PA) announced on Friday it has entered exclusive negotiations with Andera Partners and partner investors to acquire a 63% stake in Potel & Chabot and become the sole shareholder of the company.

The transaction is expected to be completed in autumn, Accor said in a statement.

Following this transaction, Potel & Chabot will be consolidated within Accor's Luxury & Lifestyle Division, Accor added.

Reporting by Dina Kartit, Editing by Louise Heavens

