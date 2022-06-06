Acerinox's board ends merger talks with Aperam

The logo of Spanish stainless steel manufacturer Acerinox is pictured during the "Tube Fair" in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MADRID, June 6 (Reuters) - The board of Spanish steel maker Acerinox (ACX.MC) unanimously voted on Monday to end the preliminary talks started with rival Aperam (APAM.AS) for a potential tie-up, the company said in a filing to the Spanish stock market regulator.

The two companies said last week said they had started merger talks.

Shares of Acerinox traded 3.7% lower after disclosing the end of the merger talks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.