Activist Engine Capital becomes 2nd investor to call for Brenntag break-up















FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Engine Capital took a 1% stake in Germany's Brenntag SE (BNRGn.DE) and became the second shareholder to urge the chemicals distributor to spin off its specialties unit, saying this would dramatically boost its shares.

New York-based Engine made its demands in a letter to Brenntag's management on Tuesday, six weeks after the German company ended talks on the possible acquisition of smaller U.S. rival Univar Solutions (UNVR.N). Engine Capital is also a shareholder in Univar.

"Brenntag Specialties is not achieving its full potential," Engine Capital's Arnaud Ajdler and Brad Favreau said in the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Engine - which joins activist investor PrimeStone in calling for change - said Brenntag had taken initial steps to fix these issues, namely by beginning a separation of certain aspects of Brenntag Specialties from Brenntag Essentials, but needed to go further.

As a standalone entity, Brenntag Specialties can maximize its potential and close the gap with its competitors, Engine argued, adding that the specialties unit would lose market share the longer it delays a spin-off.

If Brenntag followed the recommendations, it would trade at about 140 euros per share by the end of 2024 - about double its current share price, the activist investor added.

CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE

Brenntag responded by saying in a statement it would continue to pursue above-market growth at the two units and would have a constructive dialogue with all its shareholders.

The activist campaign comes after another German group, Bayer (BAYGn.DE), has faced demands from some investors to separate its agriculture and healthcare businesses.

Also, healthcare group Fresenius SE (FREG.DE), which a source said has had activist investor Elliott on its shareholder register since October, announced last week it may cede strategic control over separately listed dialysis group Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE).

Brenntag shares were up 1.7% by 0928 GMT, after gaining as much as 2.8% in early trades. Despite gains since Univar and Brenntag called off takeover talks in early January, Brenntag's stock is still down about 18% from a record high in August 2021.

Brenntag's Essentials division is a wholesale business for process chemicals, while the Specialties division provides more complex services to industries such as nutrition, pharmaceuticals and household products.

In 2020, when former Clariant executive Christian Kohlpaintner became CEO, the company announced that the operations of Essentials and Specialties unit would be managed separately.

Among their demands, both Engine and PrimeStone also urged Brenntag's management to launch a share buyback programme. Engine has also demanded a shareholder representative on Brenntag's supervisory board.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt, and Akanksha Khushi, Akriti Sharma and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and David Holmes











